Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

