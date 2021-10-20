Brokerages Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TH. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

TH remained flat at $$3.67 on Wednesday. 26,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $373.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

