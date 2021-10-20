Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post earnings per share of $2.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.98. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

TSN stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.