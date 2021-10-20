Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $429,194. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,648,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth $3,196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,901,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 80,104 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $525.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

