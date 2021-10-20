Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post $419.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.93 million and the highest is $421.75 million. Copa posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,194.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

CPA stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. Copa has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Copa by 1,244.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $48,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth about $36,560,000. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $30,700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

