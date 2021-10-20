Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post $13.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.99 million. Immatics posted sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $40.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMTX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Immatics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMTX opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. Immatics has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.