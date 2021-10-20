Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $649.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

VAC opened at $154.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.12. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

