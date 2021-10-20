Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Premier Financial by 982.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

