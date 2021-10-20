Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 254,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,517,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

