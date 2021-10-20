Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $2.99 EPS

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post earnings per share of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.90. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.90. Primerica has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $169.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

