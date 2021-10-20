Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.98. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

