Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 353.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,451 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

