Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report $6.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.42 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $24.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.54 billion to $29.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Shares of V opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

