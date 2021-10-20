Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $135.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.25 billion and the highest is $136.36 billion. Walmart posted sales of $134.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $565.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.49 billion to $570.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $577.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $561.56 billion to $585.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $403.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

