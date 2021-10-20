Brokers Issue Forecasts for Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

MYOV opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.