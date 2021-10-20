Brokers Offer Predictions for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,839 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,325 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 93.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.