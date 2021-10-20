Brokers Set Expectations for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nissan Motor in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

NSANY has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.24. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

