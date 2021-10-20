Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.40

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 35592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.