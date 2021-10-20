Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.07

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.07 and traded as high as C$71.30. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$70.87, with a volume of 212,844 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$71.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$20.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

