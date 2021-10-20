Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1,606.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,697 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at $96,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

BEP opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

