Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

