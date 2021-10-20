Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Truist

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,412. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,300,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 124,725 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 28.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

