Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Brunswick worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 598.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Shares of BC opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

