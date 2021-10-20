BSC Station Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $8.64 million and $1.46 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00064502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00102201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,972.34 or 1.00199793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.61 or 0.05999874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002558 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

