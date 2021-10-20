BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.40

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.55 to C$5.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERE.UN. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.26.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.40. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.04 and a 1 year high of C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$396.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.