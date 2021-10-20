BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.09

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as low as C$4.07. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 303,570 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$301.64 million and a P/E ratio of 14.08.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

