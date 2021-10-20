Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.34

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.34 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 13580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
