Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.34

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.34 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 13580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

