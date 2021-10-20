Bunge (BG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. Bunge has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

