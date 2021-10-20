Bunicorn (BUNI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $6.73 million and $1.10 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00067614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,022.27 or 1.00076070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.39 or 0.06186534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021128 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

