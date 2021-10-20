Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,215 ($28.94).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,889.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,024.68. The company has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

In related news, insider Julie Brown bought 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98). Also, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total value of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $82,473,024.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

