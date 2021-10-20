Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $272.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.19 and a 200 day moving average of $315.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Cowen reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

