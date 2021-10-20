Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.69

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.69 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.13). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,573,150 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The stock has a market cap of £119.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.69.

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

