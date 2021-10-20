BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.69. 53,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 250,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

BYD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

