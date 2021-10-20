Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Cap of $65.93 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $65.93 million and approximately $50,788.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.43 or 0.00400011 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

