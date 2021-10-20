ByteNext (BNU) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $17,090.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00064081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00101149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,611.01 or 0.98483032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.86 or 0.06011406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

