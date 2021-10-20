C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.11 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $21.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.68 billion to $21.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $22.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.