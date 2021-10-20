CACI International (CACI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.000-$18.830 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CACI International has a 12-month low of $198.46 and a 12-month high of $285.22.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.29.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

