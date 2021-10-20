CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.12

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.12 and traded as high as C$38.10. CAE shares last traded at C$37.47, with a volume of 533,993 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.62 million.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

