Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 10,019 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 51.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 86.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

