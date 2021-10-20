Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,097,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 93,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

