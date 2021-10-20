Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

