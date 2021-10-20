Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063,239 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

