Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 277.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

