Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,473 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

