Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 714.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,605 shares of company stock worth $1,503,840. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.