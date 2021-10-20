Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

ST opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

