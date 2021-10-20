Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,413,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $349.41 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.11.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

