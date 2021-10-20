Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 829.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $95,231,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 192,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $506.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average of $453.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $509.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

