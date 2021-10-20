Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $1.84 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $3,496,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 960.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $510.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.86 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $555.73 and its 200 day moving average is $868.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

