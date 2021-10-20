Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $2.11 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $229,827,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.74.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,802. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

